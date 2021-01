Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 00:08 Hits: 2

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday (Jan 12) reinstated a requirement that women visit a hospital or clinic to obtain a drug used for medication-induced abortions, lifting an order by a lower court allowing the drug to be mailed or delivered as a safety measure during the coronavirus pandemic.

