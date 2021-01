Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 04:45 Hits: 2

REUTERS: World Cup winning U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe said the "murderous mob" of President Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the Capitol last week showed the country's true colours. At least five people died in the attack after hundreds of the president's followers breached the Capitol ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/rapinoe-says-capitol-siege-showed-america-s-true-colours-13951026