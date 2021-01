Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 00:03 Hits: 4

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou received multiple death threats, including bullets in the mail, while under house arrest in Vancouver, a Canadian court heard on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/huawei-cfo-meng-wanzhou-received-death-threats-in-mail--canada-court-hears-13956354