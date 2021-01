Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 19:09 Hits: 5

For the Biden team, George Shultz and Robert Gates advise caution regarding conflicts, stability in the Cabinet, and improved relations with allies.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/2021/0114/George-Shultz-and-Robert-Gates-offer-advice-to-the-Biden-team?icid=rss