Champs-Élysées, shunned by Parisians, to be turned into 'extraordinary garden'

Champs-Élysées, shunned by Parisians, to be turned into 'extraordinary garden' It has been dubbed the "most beautiful avenue in the world", but to many Parisians, the famed Avenue des Champs-Élysées is viewed as nothing more than an overcrowded tourist trap that has seen better days. Now though, plans have been approved to radically transform the avenue into what the Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has described as an "extraordinary garden".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210114-champs-%C3%A9lys%C3%A9es-shunned-by-parisians-to-be-turned-into-extraordinary-garden

