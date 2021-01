Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 17:39 Hits: 4

Delta experienced the largest annual loss in its history as the pandemic slammed the brakes on a decade of profit.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/1/14/crippled-by-12-4b-loss-in-2020-delta-remains-cautious-for-2021