Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

While US President Donald Trump intentionally and directly incited the recent attack on the Capitol, he does not bear sole responsibility. Every one of his enablers is guilty – including the bankers and politicians who have managed to remain largely in the shadows.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/fox-news-corp-backers-us-capitol-riots-by-nina-l-khrushcheva-2021-01