Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 13:15 Hits: 3

Once again, Chinese political decisions have reset the country’s relations with the West. But whereas Deng Xiaoping’s reform and opening in 1979 heralded the start of a cooperative and fruitful relationship, President Xi Jinping's policies in 2020 are far more likely to lead to decades of hostile confrontation.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/covid19-hong-kong-damage-china-relations-with-the-west-by-minxin-pei-2021-01