Trump's aides have finally been shamed into silence. He doesn't get it

Donald Trump, the twice-impeached and reviled leader of the free world, is ticked off at absolutely everyone for his current predicament with the exception of one singular person: himself.

Based on reports in The Washington Postand The New York Times, Trump felt "blindsided" by the openness of Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell to convicting him. Trump is harboring a special hatred for House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for publicly condemning his actions before ultimately voting against impeachment. And Trump isn't even on speaking terms with personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who crisscrossed the country spewing conspiracy theories about massive voter fraud that Trump chose to buy into so his exceedingly fragile ego could be protected from the reality that he's a bona fide loser. “Trump has privately expressed concern with some of Giuliani’s moves,” writes the Post. Huh—turns out Rudy G. might have been a tad off. Who coulda guessed it? But Trump's so furious with Giuliani, he's refusing to pay his $20,000 per day fees from the entirely fruitless post-election legal battle.

"Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees, two officials said, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president’s behalf to challenge election results in key states," writes the Post.

But wait, there's more! Trump's really pissy at virtually every one of the aides that still exist at the White House for refusing to publicly defend him for launching a riotous and lethal attack on the government he's charged with leading. Where's the loyalty? Son-in-law Jared Kushner, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows—all just trashy disappointments to Trump. As House Democrats, and even some Republicans, pounded away at Trump's indefensible conduct, those aides held no press conferences, issued no talking points, did no interviews on the White House grounds, and even declined to whip votes against impeachment. Gee, it's almost as if they were shamed into silence. Or too incompetent to mount a defense. Or both. Surely only the best aides are still skulking around the West Wing at this point.

“I just think this is the logical conclusion of someone who will only accept people in his inner orbit if they are willing to completely set themselves on fire on his behalf," one senior administration said.

Speaking of which, there is one person who's been willing to suck back up to Trump even after Trump couldn't be bothered to take his calls during the deadly insurrection threatening his life in real time—Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Graham reportedly flew to the border with Trump Wednesday on Air Force One, making calls to fellow senators on acquittal. "Enough is enough!" Graham had cried immediately following the deadly attack. "Count me out!" Er ... I mean, "in!"

Two peas in a pod from hell.

