Brace yourself: Trump's long-promised $200 bribe to seniors isn't happening

Remember way back before the insurrection, before the election which Donald Trump lost in a landslide, when he pulled a plan out of his ass to try to bribe senior citizens to vote for him? You probably won't be shocked to find out that that’s not going to happen.

Trump and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows cooked up this plan during drug pricing negotiations with the pharmaceutical industry. They wanted the industry to pay for and send out these $200 "Trump cards" to seniors on Medicare before the election. That demand alone ended those negotiations, but Trump and Meadows insisted on pushing through with it—or saying so anyway—despite the fact that they were going to rob Medicare of somewhere between $6.6 and $7.9 billion to pay for it. Trump announced the "incredible" cards at an appearance touting his nonexistent "health care plan," which consisted of basically these cards that no one in the administration knew were supposed to be happening. The plan is going out with barely a whimper. "It would take days to get all the sign-offs we still need, plus the time to print the letters and make the cards," one official involved in the process told Politico's Dan Diamond. "We ran out of time."

That's despite the fact that Trump and the administration insisted it was still happening as recently as the middle of December, when Bloomberg reported that the administration was planning to mail the cards beginning Jan. 1. At that point, the Special Interest Group for Inventory Information Approval System Standards, or SIGIS, had given the go-ahead and were apparently on board. SIGIS works with the federal government to provides debit cards for tax-exempt medical expenses, and were presumably going to provide these cards. They never got that far.

Between Trump being too busy holed up with Rudy Giuliani cooking up crazy election fraud and conspiracy theories and then planning an insurrection, he and the White House lost interest. The Treasury and IRS were busy getting out stimulus checks and many of the officials needed to push the program through were leaving the administration. They're throwing in the towel entirely now, mostly because of this: "Trump officials began questioning whether the Trump administration was rushing to lay the groundwork for announcement letters and cards that couldn't be sent until February or March and would go out bearing Biden's name instead."

And with that, the door is permanently closed on Trump's never-appearing but always just-about-to-happen healthcare plan.

