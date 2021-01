Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 14:50 Hits: 6

The Moscow City Court, for a fifth time since August last year, was unable to select a jury for the high-profile trial of two sisters, Krestina and Angelina Khachaturyan, who along with their youngest sister are accused of killing their father in Moscow in 2018.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/khazhaturyan-sisters-murder-trial-jury-selection-russia/31046616.html