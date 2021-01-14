Georgia GOP senators stripped of duties after backing Trump's coup to overturn the election

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 17:00 Hits: 8

Three state Republican lawmakers in Georgia have been stripped of their committee assignments following their decision to support President Donald Trump's coup to overturn the outcome of the presidential election.

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) implemented demotions for state Sens. Brandon Beach (R-Alpharetta, Ga.), Matt Brass (R-Newnan, Ga.), and Burt Jones (R-Jackson, Ga.), all of whom supported Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud and election irregularities.

The publication reports the following demotions:

Duncan stripped Beach of his chairmanship of the Transportation Committee, while Jones will no longer lead the Insurance and Labor Committee. Neither will serve as even a rank-and-file member on the two panels they once led.

While Brass will still serve as chairman of the committee, he has been reassigned to a "lesser posting." The latest decision from Duncan reportedly follows the senators' adamant efforts to push the president's false narrative of voter fraud. Amid the senators' support for Trump's coup, Sen. Jen Jordan, (D-Atlanta, Ga.) penned a letter lambasting his colleagues for their participation in the president's dangerous ploy.

Members of this body aided and abetted the spread of information. They gave oxygen to a lie. Livestreaming on OAN and Newsmax — livestreaming from the fourth floor of this building," Jordan said.

"Words are powerful, especially when they come from those elected to represent the people. Those with official titles, those with power — and lies have consequences," she said. "It was done in service to a man — a man, flesh and blood. Just like any of us. Who has somehow made grown men — good men, smart men — turn their backs on their obligations and their country and their state."

Despite Republicans' relentless efforts to overturn the presidential election, lawmakers have certified the Electoral College vote. Trump has also been impeached for a second time for incitement of an insurrection following his supporters' siege on the U.S. Capitol.

