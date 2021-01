Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 14:53 Hits: 6

More than 2,000 Rohingya refugees in a camp in Bangladesh were left homeless Thursday after a blaze ripped through over 500 shacks in the early hours, an official said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210114-fire-destroys-500-houses-in-bangladesh-rohingya-camp