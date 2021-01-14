The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Israel celebrates record-setting Covid-19 vaccination drive

Israel celebrates record-setting Covid-19 vaccination drive Israel says it wants to become the first country in the world to inoculate its entire population against Covid-19. A full 20 percent of its population has already been vaccinated and authorities say they are aiming for herd immunity with three-quarters vaccinated by March. But disparities remain between the country's Jewish and Arab population in terms of who is signing up for the vaccine.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210114-israel-celebrates-record-setting-covid-19-vaccination-drive

