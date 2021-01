Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 16:54 Hits: 7

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, giving a rare insight into his future plans, said he wanted to serve Canadians for a number of years to come, and shied away from saying who he thought should succeed him. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/15/canada039s-trudeau-wants-to-serve-for-039number-of-more-years039-rules-out-vaccine-passports