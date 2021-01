Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 17:23 Hits: 3

The United States has slapped sanctions on two Iranian foundations controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and their subsidies, stating that they enabled Iran's rulers to maintain a "corrupt" system of ownership over large parts of the economy.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-puts-sanctions-on-three-iranian-individuals-16-entities/31045398.html