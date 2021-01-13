Uproar breaks out in the House as Matt Gaetz lets loose with an inflammatory speech

Category: World Hits: 3
Although some House Republicans have come out in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump following the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building last week — including Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming — Rep. Matt Gaetz remains a Trump supporter to the bitter end. And the far-right Florida congressman expressed his unwavering support of the president during a diatribe on the House floor on Wednesday.
Rep. Matt Gaetz just threw a tantrum on the House floor and falsely claimed Democratic leaders lit actual flames du… https://t.co/tLjd21CvTo
Gaetz, wrongly blaming Democrats for the unrest that followed the killing of George Floyd last year, shouted, "Some have cited the metaphor that the president lit the flame — well, they lit the flame, lit actually fires. And we put them out."
During the huge "Justice for George Floyd" demonstrations held all over the U.S. last year, many well-known Democrats who pushed for criminal justice reform — from the Rev. Al Sharpton to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — repeatedly spoke out against violence and emphasized the need for peaceful, nonviolent demonstrations.
As Gaetz began shouting, an uproar broke out in the House from Democrats responding in outrage. A voice declared, "Time expired! There will be order in the House."