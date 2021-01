Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 08:46 Hits: 10

The WHO has sent a team of experts to Wuhan, ground zero of the COVID-19 pandemic, to probe the origins of the coronavirus. The visit comes as China reports its first death in eight months.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-who-team-arrives-in-wuhan-to-probe-virus-origin/a-56219896?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf