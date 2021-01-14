The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

China's Heilongjiang Reports 43 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Category: World Hits: 3

China's Heilongjiang Reports 43 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 68 asymptomatic infections on Wednesday, local health authorities said on Thursday.

RELATED:
 Mexico To Ensure Vaccination of Its Migrants in the US

All the new cases were close contacts or secondary close contacts of earlier COVID-19 infections in Huiqi Village, Wangkui County.

All the new confirmed and asymptomatic cases have been rushed to designated medical institutions, their close contacts and secondary close contacts have been put under medical isolation, and the places they visited have been disinfected.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Chinas-Heilongjiang-Reports-43-Confirmed-COVID-19-Cases-20210113-0024.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version