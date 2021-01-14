China's Heilongjiang Reports 43 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 02:32 Hits: 3

Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 68 asymptomatic infections on Wednesday, local health authorities said on Thursday.

All the new cases were close contacts or secondary close contacts of earlier COVID-19 infections in Huiqi Village, Wangkui County.

All the new confirmed and asymptomatic cases have been rushed to designated medical institutions, their close contacts and secondary close contacts have been put under medical isolation, and the places they visited have been disinfected.

