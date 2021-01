Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 20:51 Hits: 2

The logistics company said that Brexit-caused paperwork was placing a massive strain on their UK staff. However, there were no problems with packages coming from the UK to Europe, according to DB Schenker.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brexit-germany-s-db-schenker-suspends-deliveries-from-eu-to-uk/a-56217963?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf