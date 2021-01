Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 00:14 Hits: 3

The holiday rentals site said it had learned that "armed militias and known hate groups" want to disrupt Joe Biden's presidential election. Bookings are canceled and blocked on the site across Washington D.C.

