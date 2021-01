Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 02:19 Hits: 2

Donald Trump urged his supporters to remain calm and peaceful in his first statement after being impeached. He also said those responsible for the Capitol riot will be "brought to justice."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/donald-trump-condemns-us-capitol-violence-doesn-t-mention-impeachment/a-56218910?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf