Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 23:35 Hits: 2

Neymar scored on his return to action for Paris Saint-Germain as they beat arch rivals Marseille 2-1 to win this season’s Champions Trophy.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210113-with-neymar-back-in-action-psg-defeats-marseille-to-win-french-champions-trophy