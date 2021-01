Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 03:52 Hits: 3

Top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he plans to go home to Russia next weekend despite the authorities’ threats to put him once again behind bars.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210114-kremlin-critic-navalny-ready-to-return-to-russia-despite-threats-of-arrest