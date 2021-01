Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 06:37 Hits: 3

Ugandans began voting in a tense election Thursday under heavy security and an internet blackout as veteran leader Yoweri Museveni pursues a sixth term against a former pop star half his age.

