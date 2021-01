Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 20:56 Hits: 1

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday (Jan 13) the government was looking at ways to stop a variant of the novel coronavirus found in Brazil from entering Britain.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-looking-at-ways-to-protect-itself-against-brazilian-covid-19-variant--says-pm-johnson-13955396