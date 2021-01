Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 22:20 Hits: 1

America’s allies will need to hedge their bets against a future return of Trumpism, while strategic rivals try to destabilise the US through asymmetric warfare, says Nouriel Roubini.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/us-capitol-riot-trump-biden-nuclear-attack-iran-pardon-impeach-13951498