Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 05:28 Hits: 2

NEW YORK: The United States stands by Taiwan and always will, the US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Wednesday (Jan 12) following a call with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, after her own trip to Taipei this week got scrapped. Craft's planned visit had come in the teeth of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/taiwan-us-kelly-craft-un-envoy-china-13958526