Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 20:13 Hits: 1

In late-1970s Afghanistan, an agent of America's war on drugs must grapple with his conscience after committing an unforgivable act.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0113/In-The-Opium-Prince-the-personal-plays-out-amid-the-political?icid=rss