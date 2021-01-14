Companies that gave 'lots of money' stop supporting Trump and friends after Capitol riots

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 01:20 Hits: 0

It seems that Donald Trump and his supporters finally pushed the wrong buttons for big corporations nationwide. While for years Democratic legislators have been insisting that big businesses not support Trump and his violence, it took four years and Trump’s violent mob taking over the Capitol for change to happen. Nearly 50 companies, from finance to communications, announced this week alone that they will be imposing restrictions on Trump and his allies, including suspending political donations and contributions. Brands have publicly announced that they consider Trump’s election claims baseless and any lawmakers who agree with these claims will not be supported.

Many of these companies are likely hopping on the bandwagon of performative activism as they did during the rise of the racial injustice movement last year, during which they denounced racism but rarely took action to combat it. By publicly announcing their support for Joe Biden and denouncing the horrific actions Trump supporters carried out on Jan. 6, brands are protecting themselves from public shame, call-outs, and boycotts. I mean, no one wants to support the bad guy, right?

But don’t worry, legislators and activists see right through the facade of performative activism and have noted the timings of which these announcements are made.“My bill to #EndCorruptionNow would ban corporate PAC donations to all federal candidates permanently – not just when it’s convenient for big banks and giant corporations to hold a PR stunt,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on Twitter.

But nevertheless, we are here to see Trump and other racist GOP members’ support networks crippled. Who knows how long companies will enable these policies and restrictions, but for now let’s take a moment to acknowledge this ever-growing list of both companies that always saw through Trump’s lies and others who are just awakening.

Joining companies that once heavily supported Republicans, including Amazon, is AT&T. According to Vox, AT&T made the largest contributions to Republicans who voted against election certification; the company has announced it will suspend contributions following last week’s Capitol invasion. Other companies like American Express, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Comcast, Intel, and Morgan Stanley made similar announcements suspending PAC contributions to lawmakers who voted against the certification of election results.

Deutsche Bank not only said it will halt business with Trump, who owes the company more than $300 million, but with all others who voted against the certification of the election results.

Apparently, some companies didn’t thoroughly review their decisions on who to donate to prior to the attempted coup. Following the failed coup attempt, Bank of America announced that in the next election cycle it will “review decision making criteria,” for political donations. ExxonMobil also said it is reviewing its PAC contributions. Vox noted that ExxonMobil is the second-largest contributor to senators who voted against election certification.

Similarly, Microsoft told Popular Information that it’s assessing the impact of the events at the Capitol and will not be making political contributions until after careful review.

Dozens of other companies noted that they will temporarily suspend political donations and not process Trump campaign-related donations. Shopify even closed two online stores linked to Trump’s campaign.

Of course, Coca-Cola is always on top of its marketing game: the company not only condemned last week’s violence and suspended political contributions but vowed to donate to President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee.

Hallmark made the best move, if you ask me. While it is questionable why they donated to these legislators in the first place, it requested refunds of PAC donations made to Sens. Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall.

Big companies weren’t the only ones who made announcements distancing themselves from Trump. Universities and colleges have even considered revoking Trump and his liar, I mean lawyer, Rudy Giuliani’s honorary degrees.

And saving one of the best for last, in a CNBC News interview with Kevin Langone, Home Depot co-founder and infamous Trump-supporting billionaire, he expressed his disappointment with Trump. Langone has been a longtime major GOP donor and supporter who has given “lots of money.” In conversation with CNBC on Wednesday, Langone ignored the actual question at hand, which was whether he felt he enabled last week’s failed coup at the Capitol, but shocked many with his support for Biden. “I feel betrayed,” Langone said, speaking of Trump’s consistent claims of election fraud.

“What happened last Wednesday was a disgrace that shouldn't have happened in this country. If it doesn't break every American’s heart, something is wrong. It breaks my heart for sure,” he continued. “I didn't sign up for that.”

Langone then went on to speak about working to do “everything” he can “from day one to make sure” Joe Biden is the “most successful president in the history of the country.” He added that from the pandemic to infrastructure the country has a lot of issues and giving money to those who will benefit the country is important.

Coming from someone who has supported Trump and Republicans that have done nothing but harm the U.S. with their xenophobic and racist ideology, this is something. Langone doesn’t have the best track record, he’s a known jerk, but one can hope this interview is perhaps him rethinking his fault and responsibility in the violence GOP officials and Trump have encouraged throughout the years.

Watch his shocking support for Biden below:

