Black cop charged with assault after pro-Trump attackers reportedly targeted her

A Black police officer attacked at a rally in support of President Donald Trump was charged with simple assault right along with one of her attackers, the cop told NBC Washington. Ashanti Smith was on a break from a security job she worked last Tuesday in downtown Washington D.C. when protesters saw her skin color and zeroed in on her. “It was a large group of protesters coming down, and they were screaming racial slurs and screaming, 'F Antifa, F Antifa,'” Smith told NBC Washington. Anne Lorenz was charged with assault on an officer for reportedly hitting Smith, according to court documents the news station obtained.

The rioter was part of a group that didn’t utilize masks and at one point the mob even tried to take the officer’s face-covering, Smith said. "They proceed to try to take my mask off of my face. I was on Instagram live just to protect myself and also show everyone what was going on,” she said. What was captured by a representative of Freedom News TV, however, was Smith punching an attacker that appeared to have swatted at her.

“Three gentlemen, they grabbed me, but at the time, one of them hit, me and then they dragged me to the police line,” Smith told NBC Washington. She added on a Gofundme page to raise money for her legal defense that the video makes her look like "the aggressor, but it does not show what happened prior to my defending myself."

The officer wrote on the fundraising page, which had generated more than $138,700 by Wednesday afternoon:

“I am a 28-year-old African American woman who lives in the Washington DC metropolitan area. I recently was assaulted, attacked and harassed by a group of Trump supporters on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC on January 5th, 2021. A video has surfaced where I was surrounded by a group of Trump extremists, and I honestly feared for my life. The video makes me look like I am the aggressor, but it does not show what happened prior to my defending myself. People shoved me, tried to take my phone and keys, yelled racial epithets at me, and tried to remove my mask. I asked them to social distance and stay out of my personal space due to COVID 19. They refused, and I was afraid of being hurt and harmed. After being assaulted, I defended myself. I am now facing criminal charges along with being relieved from my employment pending an investigation. Which places me in a hardship situation at the moment. I am asking for support and help with funds for my legal fees and to maintain the essential things that I need to survive during this time. Any amount of help is truly appreciated. Thank you in advance.”

Brandon Burrell, the attorney representing Smith said the attack could have been more severe in an interview with NBC Washington. Smith was attacked the day before terrorists stormed the Capitol last Wednesday in Washington D.C. in an attempted coup that ended with at least four people dead and 14 police officers injured. “Considering what we saw this group of people, or the group at large do the following day,” Burrell said, “I think it could have been a lot worse for Ms. Smith.”

Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick died when rioters pulled him down cement stairs, and beat him, The New York Times reported. One of the assailants held a fire extinguisher, and another beat the cop with the American flag, the newspaper reported. “USA! USA! USA!” the violent mob screamed.

