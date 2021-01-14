Marjorie Taylor Greene feels exactly as bad as you'd expect for safe room COVID-19 outbreak

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 02:50 Hits: 1

With three House Democrats having tested positive for COVID-19 since being stuck in a safe room for hours with Republicans who refused to wear masks, QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—one of the people who directly refused the offer of a mask—is, in a typical Republican move, rejecting any responsibility.

“It is absolutely ridiculous and insane to blame us,” Greene told Fox News. “[We] did not have COVID or any symptoms.” Well, lady, someone had it.

The smug contempt for public health rolls off Greene’s super-genius insistence that "Healthy people do not spread COVID" and "COVID positive people spread COVID." Notably, as one Democrat after another has tested positive since their prolonged exposure to the anti-mask Republicans, the Republicans have not come out brandishing negative tests to show it couldn’t have been them.

In fact, Politico’s Sarah Ferris reports, 15 Republicans are likely quarantining following their time in the safe room, having submitted proxy letters for voting purposes. They’re just not publicizing it, because that would be off message.

Greene has repeatedly referred to her Jan. 4 negative test, but, as Donald Trump found out during his own case of the virus, a negative test one day does not confer permanent protection.

Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Bonnie Watson Coleman, and Brad Schneider have all tested positive, attributing it to their time locked down in the safe room. Watson Coleman is a 75-year-old cancer survivor.

