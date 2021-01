Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 00:56 Hits: 5

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to urge Vice President Mike Pence to start the US Constitution's 25th Amendment process of removing President Donald Trump from office, although the vice president already has said he will not do so.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210113-pence-tells-pelosi-he-will-not-invoke-25th-amendment-to-remove-president-trump-from-office