Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Italy's former premier Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday he was pulling his party's ministers from the cabinet, effectively leaving the ruling coalition without a majority in parliament.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210113-italy-s-government-plunged-into-crisis-as-former-pm-renzi-pulls-support