Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 19:47 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday that the central bank's current pace of asset purchases will remain appropriate "for quite some time" as the economy slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/14/us-fed-official-says-current-pace-of-asset-purchases-appropriate-for-quite-some-time