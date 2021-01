Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 10:49 Hits: 2

DUBAI: The daily number of COVID-19 cases in the United Arab Emirates crossed the 3,000 threshold for the first time this week as authorities in the Middle East's business and tourism hub urged people to accept vaccinations. The health ministry late on Tuesday (Jan 12) reported 3,243 new daily ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uae-daily-coronavirus-cases-cross-3-000-as-authorities-push-vaccine-13952486