Turkish authorities gave the go-ahead for the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China’s Sinovac Biotech on Wednesday (Jan 13), paving the way for the rollout for Turkey’s vaccination program starting with health care workers and other high-risk groups.

