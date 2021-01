Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 18:11 Hits: 2

The Saudi blockade of Qatar came at a high personal and economic price for Gulf residents. In its wake is a new appreciation for regional cooperation.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2021/0113/End-of-yearslong-Saudi-Qatar-feud-reunites-families-and-a-region?icid=rss