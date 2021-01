Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 10:10 Hits: 3

Much has happened in the two decades since the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) became a group to watch in the twenty-first century. While some of them have surpassed expectations, others have fallen short, as have the relevant global-governance institutions.

