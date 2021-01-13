The second impeachment of Donald Trump is underway, and this time, several Republicans are on board

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 14:35 Hits: 2

The House convened at 9 AM ET for the second impeachment of Donald Trump. And this time around, several Republicans are voting to impeach, after Trump incited an attack on the Capitol in an effort to block Congress from doing its job and finalizing the election results. After that attack, far more Republicans still voted to block the true election results on Trump’s behalf than will vote to impeach him, but go figure, sending a mob of insurrectionists to threaten the lives of your own vice president and members of Congress will get at least a few Republicans to admit that there’s a problem.

Republicans Reps. Liz Cheney, John Katko, Adam Kinzinger, Fred Upton, and Jaime Herrera Beutler have all publicly said they will vote to impeach. “The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, said in a statement announcing her decision. “There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Kinzinger asked “If these actions . . . are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?”

These Republicans are expected to be joined by several others, but the final number is not yet known.

There’s a single article of impeachment, for “incitement of insurrection,” under debate. Trump “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” it reads. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

The theory of how this will proceed, per CNN’s Manu Raju, is after an hour of debate, there will be two procedural votes, then two hours of debate, followed by the vote. In reality it will probably take longer than that implies. A vote is expected Wednesday evening.

After that, impeachment will go to the Senate for a trial, with Majority Leader-for-now Mitch McConnell reportedly not whipping votes to protect Trump, and supposedly himself open to voting to convict. Believe it when you see it, because McConnell would definitely pretend to be open to something like this to protect his reputation with the media, but then again, he too was under threat from Trump’s thugs and is reportedly very angry about it—and, presumably, about having lost his Senate majority.

You can watch the House proceedings on most television news stations or stream at the House clerk’s website, C-SPAN and YouTube, among other sites.

