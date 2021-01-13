‘It’s time to rise up, Americans!’ Pennsylvania state senator told to resign by colleagues

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 18:38 Hits: 5

Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano has been a big anti-coronavirus lockdown protest organizer for the past few months. This is basically most of what one needs to know about Mastriano. That and you might remember how after the election—the one being contested on no grounds other than seditious ones—Mastriano, his son, and his son’s friend had to abruptly leave a secret meeting in the Oval Office with Donald Trump because they had tested positive for COVID-19.

This gave the world about a week or two of no Mastriano news. And even with God and nature telling Mastriano to sit this one out, you cannot stop someone hell-bent on making their brand fascism. In the least surprising news of the last two weeks, it turns out the Pennsylvania official was an active part of the Washington, D.C. protest-turned-riot-turned-insurgency at the Capitol building. Calls for his resignation have grown, especially after social media posts showing Mastriano and two-time Republican loser Rick Saccone surfaced showing the two fake-triots at the Washington event. Mastriano also reportedly organized one of the bus trips from Pennsylvania down to the rally.

Mastriano tried to defend himself on Facebook, saying: “At no point did we enter the Capitol building, at no point did we tread upon the Capitol steps, and at no point did we tread upon police lines,” and stated he left before the violence began. He also called the riot repugnant while blaming it on a few bad apples in the crowd. This appeal by Mastriano has not satisfied many. Reps. Brian Sims and Tim Kearney continue to call for his resignation.

WHYY reports that records show the Pennsylvania senator used “thousands of dollars on charter buses ahead of the Washington D.C.” Those “thousands” came from his campaign and as such are logged into his campaign finance ledger.

Below you can watch Mastriano appearing on some right-wing radio show on Jan. 4, saying things like: “Where are we at as a nation? We’re calling out to God for divine intervention. I feel like my back is up against the Red Sea right now, and we’re waiting for something to happen, some revelation to come forth, and part the waters and the truth will come forth.” He also had this to say: “But on our side here, I feel like Wile E. Coyote, you know, we are so self-righteous and think we're so smart while the Democrats run circles around us and we don't even realize that, you know, basically we're in this death match with the Democrat Party where we're playing by all these, you know, Chatham House Rules and what have you. And meanwhile, they're running circles around us.”

”Death match?” Gotcha. It’s interesting that Mastriano says he’s like Wile E. Coyote, a predatory animal that keeps on trying to murder another animal and is outsmarted at all points. Is the predator white guys with guns? Just asking so we can all understand how you think of our democracy.

Here’s Mastriano rallying the crowd on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., telling them that “it’s time to rise up, Americans.”

Obviously feeling the pressure, Mastriano posted a placard on his Twitter account early Wednesday, Jan. 13, that reads: “Please, do not participate in rallies or protests over next ten days Let’s focus on praying for our nation during these troubling times”. Guess he won’t be using any of his campaign finances for new bus rides to the Capitol.

Here he is talking about Wile E. Coyote.

