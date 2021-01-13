The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live coverage: The debate on the impeachment of Donald Trump for inciting insurrection

The final debate to impeach Donald Trump for inciting insurrection is currently underway in the House of Representatives . A vote is expected later this afternoon. 

Follow the speeches and vote here.

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 5:41:03 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Pelosi: "The President of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our common country. He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love." pic.twitter.com/LiBO33VhSO

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 5:41:35 PM +00:00 · Kerry Eleveld

Speaker Pelosi from the floor: “We cannot escape history.” Also, a PSA:

Friendly reminder that you can mute Jim Jordan.

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 5:42:32 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Jim “Gym” Jordan is currently sobbing about “cancel culture.” In other news, Jordan wants Liz Cheney expelled from leadership for going against Dear Leader. 

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 5:49:22 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Every Republican argues a variation of extortion and threats—“impeachment will incite more violence”—and both sides—“BLM and "every movement has a lunatic fringe."

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 5:49:45 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Rep. Tom McClintock argues that Trump’s incitement on January 6 was “freedom of speech” Also BLM, Thomas Jefferson, and other crap. 

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 5:54:05 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Andy Biggs is one of those directly connected to founding the “Stop the Steal” movement, and was named by organizers as one of the representatives who helped plan the insurrection

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 5:55:19 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

House Republicans are actually allowing the likes of Rep. Andy Biggs—identified as an instigator of the insurrection—to argue their case against impeachment, demonstrating just how phenomenally broken the GOP is.

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 5:58:03 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

McConnell has refused to work with Schumer to bring the Senate back Friday to have impeachment hearings. This will happen in the Biden administration. In case anyone thought McConnell suddenly grew a conscience or a love for his country.

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 5:58:12 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Louie Gohmert actually says, "I don't know why there aren't more uprisings around the country."

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 6:03:23 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Cedric Richmond—in his last floor speech before he joins the Biden administration—says what we’re all thinking: That the other side may include "co-conspirators” in the insurrection against our democracy.

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 6:16:57 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Key point here: 

Several Republican members of Congress have said Trump conceded. He has not. He has acknowledged (without mentioning Biden) that a new administration will take over Jan. 20. But he still repeated the lie that he won the election. That is not a concession.

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 6:17:29 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Republican Ken Buck is ranting about Madonna, Kathy Griffith, Russia, sobbing about Sarah Huckabee Sanders not getting her cheese plate. Compelling stuff. 

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 6:27:07 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Matt Gaetz, ranted, and lied … just a taste of his “defense” of Trump: 

Matt Gartz is having a meltdown and yelling on the House floor pic.twitter.com/fgejQzYyxr

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 6:31:30 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Didn’t see this coming, because he’s not been big on truth lately. Or ever.

"Some say the riots were caused by antifa. There is absolutely no evidence of that, and conservatives should be the first to say so," Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) says on the House floor.

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 6:41:39 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

This is no moderate Republican! 

My full statement on the House impeachment vote: pic.twitter.com/X74Sgq1Nqu

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 6:45:57 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Lauren Boebert, the QAnon Republican, and prominent Trump ass-kisser, used her floor time to call the impeachment “bullcrap.” O-kay.

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 6:56:50 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Newly elected Democratic congresswoman Cori Bush just made her first floor speech in favor of impeachment. How good was it? Republicans booed when she rightly called for the immediate removal of the white supremacist Donald Trump, saying “Impeach the white supremacist in chief.” Kudos, Rep. Bush! 

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 7:04:15 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Jim Jordan reads statement Trump put out today saying, "In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.” Jordan doesn’t bother to note that Trump still does not concede, and doesn’t call off the demonstrators. 

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 7:28:37 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Remember that lectern seen being carried around the Capitol by a rioter (who was later arrested)? Well it’s back and it’s gonna be used for a press event for Pelosi to speak after the House votes to impeach the President a second time: pic.twitter.com/L0raxSUbr6

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 7:30:28 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Majorie Taylor Greene just made a speech (delusional rant) on the floor of the House of Representatives, and carried live on every network in the country, wearing a mask saying “censored.” Can’t make this stuff up.

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021 · 8:04:58 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Okay, it’s getting closer to the vote, as each side takes turns: One side notes the assault on the Capitol that Donald Trump caused, and the other side rambles about BLM, antifa, their love of Trump, whining, sobbing, along with having the occasional nose hanging out. Guess which side is which. 

