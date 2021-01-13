The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Jared Kushner scrambled to stop Trump from joining neo-Nazis' favorite social media app: report

Category: World Hits: 4

Jared Kushner scrambled to stop Trump from joining neo-Nazis' favorite social media app: report

Some aides to President Donald Trump encouraged him to join a fringe social media network that has become a favorite of neo-Nazis, but son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly intervened to stop him.

CNN reports that Kushner "intervened when other officials tried restoring the President's social media presence on sites that are often havens for extremists, such as Gab," which is heavily used by neo-Nazis and other assorted racists as a "free speech" alternative to Twitter.

"Kushner and deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino blocked efforts by other aides, including personnel chief Johnny McEntee, to get the President on fringe social media platforms after he was suspended in some fashion from almost every major one, including Twitter, Facebook and, now, YouTube," CNN reports.

Trump was suspended from major social media platforms after he incited a riot at the United States Capitol building last week that resulted in the deaths of five people.

The House of Representatives is expected to impeach the president later on Wednesday on charges of inciting an insurrection.

image
img.png?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/jared-kushner/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version