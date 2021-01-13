Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 15:12 Hits: 3

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Israel bombed Syria in an action that has been described as the "most violent" operation perpetrated by the Jewish aviation so far.

The attack occurred against Deir al Zur city and the Al Bukamal area. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 40 people were killed and 37 citizens were injured.

A military source informed news agency EFE that 22 Iranian combatants and seven Syrian soldiers were killed. All the wounded have been taken to a military hospital.

The missiles hit the Military Security headquarters in Deir al Zur, the vicinity of the city's airport, and other places where Iranian forces are deployed.

tw // bombing



israel’s taking advantage of what’s happening in dc and bombing syria in the middle of the night while everyone’s distracted. please don’t stay silent on this pic.twitter.com/Ia2Gy2eKUw January 6, 2021

This is the fourth Israeli attack on Syrian territory in just three weeks. The last bombing occurred on Dec. 7, when three people were killed and 11 citizens were injured in a missile attack against positions of the Syrian forces and their allied militias in the south of the Arab country.

Israel often bombs targets related to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanese or Iranian Shiite militias.

The Israeli authorities consider that the presence of Iranian or Lebanese fighters represents a threat to their security.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Israel-Executes-New-Bombing-Against-Syria-20210113-0008.html