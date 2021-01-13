New York Cancels Its Contracts With Trump Organization

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 16:52 Hits: 3

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced that his administration is canceling its contracts with the company controlled by Donald Trump.

"The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power," De Blasio said.

"The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts.”

More specifically, NYC will cancel its contracts with the company to operate the Central Park Carousel, the Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and Ferry Point Golf Course, as reported by NPR.

De Blasio explained that the City Council considers that violence in the Capitol is a criminal act and that this gives it the right to cancel the contracts under the clauses included in them.

"Inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government is clearly a criminal activity," insisted De Blasio.

In recent days, two banks and other companies have decided to break business ties with Trump. Besides, the Professional Golf Association (PGA) announced that it will not play its 2022 championship at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey because doing so would be "detrimental" to its brand.

