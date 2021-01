Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 16:02 Hits: 4

Speaking to DW's Conflict Zone, Gunther Krichbaum, head of the Bundestag EU affairs committee, defended the EU decision to tie budget payments to the rule of law, saying it helps to put pressure on problematic countries.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-strong-is-democracy-in-europe/a-56213046?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf