Wednesday, 13 January 2021

The US House of Representatives votes Wednesday on whether to impeach President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection" on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210113-live-house-votes-on-trump-impeachment-over-siege-of-us-capitol