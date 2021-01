Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 16:55 Hits: 6

Proposition 22 classifies ride-sharing drivers as independent contractors, not employees entitled to job protections and benefits. On Tuesday, some drivers filed a lawsuit with the California Supreme Court that calls the ballot outcome unconstitutional.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/0113/Ride-share-drivers-challenge-California-ballot-vote-with-lawsuit?icid=rss