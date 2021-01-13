The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

American Abyss : Fascism Historian Tim Snyder on Trump's Coup Attempt, Impeachment What's Next

As the House votes to impeach President Trump, the FBI warns there could be a repeat of the violent insurrection he encouraged on January 6, with Trump loyalists planning to hold armed protests nationwide ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. We speak with Timothy Snyder, a historian of fascism, who says the riot at the U.S. Capitol was “completely and utterly predictable” given President Trump’s record of stoking extremism and undermining democratic institutions. “The American republic is hanging by a thread because the president of the United States has sought to use violence to stay in power and essentially to overthrow our constitutional system,” says Snyder.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/1/13/capitol_insurrection_historian_timothy_snyder

