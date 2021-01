Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 09:21 Hits: 5

Juri Ratas has resigned but denies any wrongdoing after a probe was opened into his ruling Center Party and its links with an Estonian businessman. A company owned by a party donor got a state loan with generous terms.

